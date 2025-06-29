Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 29, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 07:24 PM

Business
Business

NBR stalemate: Business leaders meet with finance adviser

Sun Jun 29, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 07:24 PM
NBR officials’ work abstention hampering export, import activities, they say
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 29, 2025 06:38 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 07:24 PM

Top business leaders are currently attending an emergency meeting with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed to find a solution to the ongoing stalemate at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Chamber and trade body leaders said they are seeking a resolution to the impasse, as the ongoing work abstention by NBR officials is causing a serious crisis in export and import activities.

Abdur Rahman Khan, NBR chairman, attended the meeting along with Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICC-B); AK Azad, vice-president of ICC-B; Tapan Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association; Syed Nasim Manzur, president of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh; Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); and Simeen Rahman, vice-president of the MCCI.

Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries; Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association; and Taskeen Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also attended the meeting.

