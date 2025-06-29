NBR stalemate: Business leaders meet with finance adviser

NBR officials’ work abstention hampering export, import activities, they say

Top business leaders are currently attending an emergency meeting with Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed to find a solution to the ongoing stalemate at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Chamber and trade body leaders said they are seeking a resolution to the impasse, as the ongoing work abstention by NBR officials is causing a serious crisis in export and import activities.

Abdur Rahman Khan, NBR chairman, attended the meeting along with Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICC-B); AK Azad, vice-president of ICC-B; Tapan Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association; Syed Nasim Manzur, president of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh; Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); and Simeen Rahman, vice-president of the MCCI.

Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries; Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association; and Taskeen Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also attended the meeting.