In shrouds, NBR officials begin pen-down strike

Draped in burial shrouds, officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) began a fresh pen-down strike today, demanding the removal of the NBR chairman and their representation in the amendment of the tax reform ordinance.

Members of the NBR Reform Unity Council, a platform of protesting revenue officials, have been staging a three-hour sit-in at the NBR headquarters in Agargaon since 9:00 am.

The officials, wrapped in white shrouds, say their symbolic protest is aimed at drawing attention to their grievances.

Field offices outside Dhaka are also observing the strike, with officials refraining from their duties at their respective workplaces.

The council is also calling for an end to what it describes as "vengeful transfers and repression" by the administration.

The platform was formed last month by officials demanding the repeal of the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, introduced on May 12.

The government issued the ordinance as part of efforts to reform the tax system, increase revenue collection and meet conditions tied to the ongoing $4.7 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ordinance sought to split tax policy from implementation by creating two separate divisions and the dissolution of the NBR. It sparked fierce resistance from revenue officials and consequently disrupted business activities.

In the face of protests, the finance ministry said on May 25 that the framework for strengthening the NBR and separating revenue policy through the creation of a specialised body would be finalised in consultation with the NBR, the Revenue Reform Advisory Committee and other key stakeholders.

The required amendments to the ordinance are expected to be introduced by July 31.