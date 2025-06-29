Business
5-member panel of advisers formed to resolve NBR crisis

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan will head the panel
Photo: Collected/File

The government has formed a panel involving five advisers to resolve the stalemate at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) arising out of the work abstention by revenue officials to press home their demands.

Headed by Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, the committee members are Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, according to a statement by the Cabinet Division.

The committee has been formed to resolve the crisis fast, said a statement.

However, it did not mention the detailed terms of reference for the committee.

The council of advisers also decided to declare all categories of jobs at customs houses, inland container depots, customs bond commissionerates, and customs stations under the NBR as essential services.

The statement by the Cabinet Division came after the Chief Adviser's Office warned the protesting NBR officials about stern action unless they returned to work immediately.

Related topic:
NBR stalemateNBR protest
