Thu Aug 15, 2024 05:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 05:26 PM

NBR seeks bank details of S Alam, his family members

The tax zone 15 of the tax administrator sent letters to 91 banks and financial institutions
Thu Aug 15, 2024 05:19 PM
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks to provide account details of Chattogram-based businessman Mohammed Saiful Alam (S Alam) and his family members.

The tax zone 15 of the NBR has issued a letter to 91 banks and financial institutions on August 14 asking them to furnish information on bank accounts and credit cards.

Ahsan Habib, commissioner of taxes of zone 15, has confirmed the matter to The Daily Star today.

The NBR has asked for all information as soon as possible under the Income Tax Law-2023 of 200 sections, he said.

Details of the bank accounts of S Alam, his wife Farzana Parvin, mother Chemon Ara Begum and brother Abdullah Hasan were sought in the letter.

Besides, the bank account information of S Alam's son, daughter or sister in the joint name or in the name of business entities has also been sought.

The move by the NBR's field office comes more than a week after a mass uprising forced Sheikh Hasina to step down ending her 15-year rule.

National Board of Revenue (NBR)S Alam
