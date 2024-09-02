News
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 05:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 05:57 PM

Most Viewed

News

Islami Bank loan scam: S Alam aide arrested in Chattogram

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 05:48 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 05:57 PM
Md Ansarul Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Security officials at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport today detained a man said to be a close aide of the controversial business group S Alam, in connection with the Islami Bank loan scam. He was taken from a Dubai-bound flight.

Md Ansarul Alam Chowdhury, managing director of Inherent Trading and Impex Limited, was detained from an aircraft operated by carrier US Bangla at around 8:30am in the morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was heading to Dubai via flight BS-343, said airport security officials.

Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Potenga Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Airport authority informed police about the detention of one Ansarul Alam. He will be taken into police custody after the airport authority hands him over to the police."

Ansarul Alam Chowdhury's companies, Inherent Trading and Impex Limited, were active in the wholesale market of Chattogram's Khatunganj. Ansarul would claim to be an officer of the S Alam group to traders in the market.

He took a loan more than Tk 1,200 crore from Islami Bank's Chaktai branch, according to the bank's audit report.

Related topic:
S AlamIslami Bank loan scams
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

banking rules violation by S Alam and Nassa Group

Loans from Janata, NBL: S Alam, Nassa got Tk 2,544cr waiver in breach of rules

2w ago

Column by Mahfuz Anam: Our new CJ Obaidul Hassan's call to fight graft is urgent, crucial and enthusing

11m ago

BNP leader Salahuddin apologises for ‘inadvertently’ using S Alam’s vehicle

11h ago
S Alam and family banned from selling bank shares

NBR seeks bank details of S Alam, his family members

2w ago
S Alam and family banned from selling bank shares

S Alam, family barred from selling bank shares

1w ago
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification