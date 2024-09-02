Islami Bank loan scam: S Alam aide arrested in Chattogram

Security officials at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport today detained a man said to be a close aide of the controversial business group S Alam, in connection with the Islami Bank loan scam. He was taken from a Dubai-bound flight.

Md Ansarul Alam Chowdhury, managing director of Inherent Trading and Impex Limited, was detained from an aircraft operated by carrier US Bangla at around 8:30am in the morning.

He was heading to Dubai via flight BS-343, said airport security officials.

Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Potenga Police Station, told The Daily Star, "Airport authority informed police about the detention of one Ansarul Alam. He will be taken into police custody after the airport authority hands him over to the police."

Ansarul Alam Chowdhury's companies, Inherent Trading and Impex Limited, were active in the wholesale market of Chattogram's Khatunganj. Ansarul would claim to be an officer of the S Alam group to traders in the market.

He took a loan more than Tk 1,200 crore from Islami Bank's Chaktai branch, according to the bank's audit report.