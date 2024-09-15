Business
Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 12:07 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Most factories in Ashulia reopen as law and order improves, 20 remain closed

Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:29 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 12:07 PM
File photo/Star

Most factories in the Ashulia area resumed operations today, while 20 factories remain shut in the Ashulia Industrial area. 

Among the 20 closed factories, 18 have been shut indefinitely under "no work no pay" labour law and the rest declared "general holiday", Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite the closures, there have been no protests by workers in the area. 

"Factories have resumed operations from today and we expect the situation to remain stable," said Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, over the phone.

Factories reopened at 8am, and as of 11am, there have been no reports of unrest, Islam added.

Ashulia, home to over 407 garment factories, has been a hotspot for worker protests, particularly following the recent change in government. Many factories faced disruptions due to various worker demands.

During a meeting at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Saturday, three advisers from the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, along with the union leaders, assured factory owners of their support in maintaining stability.

On Thursday, 86 factories in Ashulia were closed due to worker unrest, and 133 factories declared general holidays.

Yesterday, around 49 factories were closed in this region.

Related topic:
ashulia factoryBGMEA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh may face trade penalties from US over labour issues

There is no ‘development’ without a living wage

10m ago
Buyers ready to pay more for value-added garments

Buyers ready to pay more for value-added garments

10m ago
RMG protests Bangladesh

A tale of the Green versus the Red

10m ago

BGMEA again seeks duty-free garment exports to US market

4m ago
Worker unrest in Bangladesh

Owners threaten to shut garment factories from tomorrow if unrest continues

20h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জলে গেছে ৫২৩ কোটি টাকা, ৮৫ মিলিমিটার বৃষ্টিতে আবার থই থই খুলনা

গতকাল শুক্রবার বিকেল ৪টা থেকে শুরু হওয়া এ বৃষ্টি একনাগাড়ে চলে আজ শনিবার সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে বৈঠকে মার্কিন প্রতিনিধিদল

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification