Most factories in Ashulia reopen as law and order improves, 20 remain closed

Most factories in the Ashulia area resumed operations today, while 20 factories remain shut in the Ashulia Industrial area.

Among the 20 closed factories, 18 have been shut indefinitely under "no work no pay" labour law and the rest declared "general holiday", Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star today.

Despite the closures, there have been no protests by workers in the area.

"Factories have resumed operations from today and we expect the situation to remain stable," said Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, over the phone.

Factories reopened at 8am, and as of 11am, there have been no reports of unrest, Islam added.

Ashulia, home to over 407 garment factories, has been a hotspot for worker protests, particularly following the recent change in government. Many factories faced disruptions due to various worker demands.

During a meeting at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Saturday, three advisers from the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, along with the union leaders, assured factory owners of their support in maintaining stability.

On Thursday, 86 factories in Ashulia were closed due to worker unrest, and 133 factories declared general holidays.

Yesterday, around 49 factories were closed in this region.