Mobile users can now carry forward any amount of unused data

The data packages should be repurchased before expiry

Mobile internet users from now on will be able to use all of the unused data of a package if they renew or repurchase the same package before its expiration.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has recently eliminated the limit on incorporating unused data into the same package if it is purchased before its expiration.

Formerly, the customers were entitled to carry forward or add up to 50 GB of unused data to their existing package.

However, the recent update to the 'Guidelines for Data and Data Packages of Mobile Phone Operators-2023' by BTRC has removed this limit entirely.

Customers can now retain and utilise all their unused data, irrespective of the amount, Brigadier General Mohammad Khalil-ur-Rahman, director general for system and services department of the BTRC, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, on September 3, the commission ordered the mobile operators to discontinue three-day and 15-day data packages from October 15.

That time, carry forwarding of over 50 GB unused data for the purchase of same data packages has been removed.

The operators have also been directed to limit the total number of packages they offer to 40 from 95 packages to the subscribers.