Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:05 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Korean, foreign investors to get prompt services through OSS platform: Bida

Bida sits with Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:00 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 06:05 PM
OSS platform to ensure prompt services for Korean, foreign investors: Bida

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has decided to promptly address the challenges faced by Korean or other foreign investors and ensure quick services for the investors in Bangladesh through the One Stop Service (OSS) portal.

The apex investment promotion agency of Bangladesh shared the information at a seminar on "Investment Services using OSS (One Stop Service) Portal" jointly organised by the Bida and Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event was organised with support from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and co-sponsored by Eastern Bank PLC at Sheraton Dhaka on March 6.

Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and Mohsina Yasmin, executive member (grade-1) for international and local investment promotion at Bida, attended the event chaired by Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)One Stop Service (OSS)Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt to inspect Dhaka’s 1,072 commercial buildings’ safety standards

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon

Bida adds four new services to OSS portal

Bida adds four new services to OSS portal

BIDA gets new executive chairman

Bida, US venture capital firm to work together to attract FDI

|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

অকটেন লিটারে ৪ টাকা, পেট্রোল ৩ টাকা, ডিজেল ৭৫ পয়সা কমল

ডিজেল ও কেরোসিনের দাম ৭৫ পয়সা, অকটেনের দাম ৪ টাকা এবং পেট্রোলের দাম ৩ টাকা কমেছে।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

একাত্তরে ৭ মার্চের ভাষণ ও উত্তাল সেই দিনগুলো

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X