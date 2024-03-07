Korean, foreign investors to get prompt services through OSS platform: Bida

Bida sits with Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has decided to promptly address the challenges faced by Korean or other foreign investors and ensure quick services for the investors in Bangladesh through the One Stop Service (OSS) portal.

The apex investment promotion agency of Bangladesh shared the information at a seminar on "Investment Services using OSS (One Stop Service) Portal" jointly organised by the Bida and Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI).

The event was organised with support from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and co-sponsored by Eastern Bank PLC at Sheraton Dhaka on March 6.

Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and Mohsina Yasmin, executive member (grade-1) for international and local investment promotion at Bida, attended the event chaired by Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI.