Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:26 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Khadi Fest to take place from Jan 19-20

Star Business Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:21 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:26 PM
FDCB Khadi Fest

Khadi Fest 2024, a two-day event showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Khadi, is set to begin on January 19 at the Aloki Convention Centre in the capital's Tejgaon.

The event will display the appeal and potential of Khadi, a hand-woven traditional cotton fabric, and how it can be a staple of sustainable fashion, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Set to be organised by the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB), there will be an exhibition zone at the venue, which will feature a space for eco-friendly Khadi apparel and accessories. Prominent exhibitors and craftsman will showcase their products.

Khadi-inspired products will be on display during fashion shows where top designers of Bangladesh and other countries will present their collections, highlighting Khadi as a versatile fabric of choice for the modern, conscious consumers.

An expert panel consisting of fashion designers, and sustainability advocates will share their insights on the role of Khadi in shaping the future of the fashion industry.

Maheen Khan, president of the FDCB, said, "Khadi, with its timeless appeal, not only reflects our traditions but also holds the potential to shape the future of the Khadi industry."

The event is supported by Maya, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, HSBC Bangladesh, Berger, Rupayan Group, and Buy Here Now.

Related topic:
FDCBKhadi fest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

FDCB Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023

Showcasing slow fashion by reviving Bangladeshi heritage

‘The Impossible Collection Of Fashion’ by FDCB

‘The Impossible Collection Of Fashion’ by FDCB: An entrancing fashion show promoting slow fashion

BGMEA, fashion council to promote homegrown fabrics

Emdad Hoque

My advice would be to keep it simple on Pahela Baishakh… Emdad Hoque

Towards the future with fresh creative prowess in fashion

Towards the future with fresh creative prowess in fashion

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

সমর্থনকারীদের এক শতাংশ ভোটও পাননি ১৫৯ স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী

নবম জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন থেকে এ বিধান প্রচলন করা হয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা আজ শ্রীমঙ্গলে, কাল দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification