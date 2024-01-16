Khadi Fest to take place from Jan 19-20

Khadi Fest 2024, a two-day event showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Khadi, is set to begin on January 19 at the Aloki Convention Centre in the capital's Tejgaon.

The event will display the appeal and potential of Khadi, a hand-woven traditional cotton fabric, and how it can be a staple of sustainable fashion, according to a press release.

Set to be organised by the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB), there will be an exhibition zone at the venue, which will feature a space for eco-friendly Khadi apparel and accessories. Prominent exhibitors and craftsman will showcase their products.

Khadi-inspired products will be on display during fashion shows where top designers of Bangladesh and other countries will present their collections, highlighting Khadi as a versatile fabric of choice for the modern, conscious consumers.

An expert panel consisting of fashion designers, and sustainability advocates will share their insights on the role of Khadi in shaping the future of the fashion industry.

Maheen Khan, president of the FDCB, said, "Khadi, with its timeless appeal, not only reflects our traditions but also holds the potential to shape the future of the Khadi industry."

The event is supported by Maya, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, HSBC Bangladesh, Berger, Rupayan Group, and Buy Here Now.