K-ONE signs deal on cash management solutions with Midland Bank

K-ONE Ltd, a Hong Kong-based export-oriented manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Midland Bank to use the bank's online cash management solutions, "Midland Cash Management (MCM)", to conduct its daily banking activities.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and Gee Shing Chi Roger, director of K-ONE Ltd, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at the former's corporate head office recently, according to a press release.

K-ONE Ltd employees 400 workers in its factory in Gazipur, where it manufactures handbags and leathergoods.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD and CEO of the bank, and Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of corporate liability management unit of the bank, were present alongside other executives and officers of both organisations.