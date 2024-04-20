Business
Star Business Report
Sat Apr 20, 2024 07:34 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 07:40 PM

Business

Jewellers cut gold prices by Tk 840 a bhori

From today, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 118,798
The jewellers have cut gold prices by Tk 840 a bhori for the domestic market thanks to a drop in the rates of pure gold in the local market.

From today, the price of each bhori or 11.664 grams of 22-carat gold ornaments will be Tk 118,798, down from Tk 119,638 earlier.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting in Dhaka today, the association said in a statement.

The country witnessed the price of gold to rise above Tk 1 lakh per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus)
