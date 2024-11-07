Business
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 10:44 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Jewellers cut gold prices by Tk 3,452 a bhori

From tomorrow, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 138,708
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 08:43 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 10:44 PM
gold price reduced in Bangladesh

The jewellers have cut gold prices by Tk 3,452 a bhori for the domestic market thanks to a drop in the rates of pure gold in the local market.

From Friday, the price of each bhori or 11.664 grams of 22-carat gold ornaments will be Tk 138,708, down from Tk 142,160 earlier.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

gold price hike in Bangladesh
Read more

Gold price hiked again, Tk 143,525 a bhori from tomorrow

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association took the decision at a meeting in Dhaka today, the association said in a statement.

The country witnessed the price of gold to rise above Tk 1 lakh per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus)gold price reduced in BangladeshGold Price in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

gold price hike in Bangladesh

Gold prices hit new record

2w ago
Jewellers cut gold prices by 2%

Gold prices drop by Tk 1,749 a bhori

1y ago
gold price hits new record

Gold price hiked to Tk 114,074, a new record

7m ago
22-Carat Gold Price Hits Tk 104626 per Bhori

Gold hits historic high of Tk 102,876 a bhori

1y ago
gold price hits new record

Jewellers cut gold prices by Tk 840 a bhori

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে