Gold now Tk 122,985 a bhori, a historic high
The local jewellers raised pure gold prices by Tk 2,904 per bhori (11.664 grams) with effect from today.
From now on, a bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 122,985, the highest ever in the history of Bangladesh.
Earlier on July 15, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) increased gold prices to Tk 120,080.88 a bhori.
The Bajus standing committee on pricing and price monitoring took the decision regarding the price hike in a meeting on August 18.
The jewelry makers also hiked the price of 21-carat gold by 2.42 percent to Tk 117,398.16 a bhori.
Bangladesh saw gold prices rise above Tk 100,000 per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.
