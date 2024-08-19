Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 02:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 02:08 PM

Gold now Tk 122,985 a bhori, a historic high

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) raised gold price with effect from today
The local jewellers raised pure gold prices by Tk 2,904 per bhori (11.664 grams) with effect from today.

From now on, a bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 122,985, the highest ever in the history of Bangladesh.

Earlier on July 15, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) increased gold prices to Tk 120,080.88 a bhori.

The Bajus standing committee on pricing and price monitoring took the decision regarding the price hike in a meeting on August 18.

The jewelry makers also hiked the price of 21-carat gold by 2.42 percent to Tk 117,398.16 a bhori.

Bangladesh saw gold prices rise above Tk 100,000 per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.

