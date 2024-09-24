Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Gold all-time high of Tk 135,663 a bhori from tomorrow

Jewellers raised 22-carat gold prices by Tk 2,612 per bhori
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:30 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 08:36 PM
Gold prices fall slightly

Gold prices continued breaking records and it reached a new all-time high of Tk 135,663 a bhori or 11.664 grammes, which will come into effect tomorrow.

Citing an increase in pure gold prices in the local market, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) in a meeting on Tuesday decided to raise the prices of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,612 per bhori.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gold prices have been rising steadily for over a year in Bangladesh and crossed the Tk 100,000 per bhori mark for the first time in July last year.

Although the country does not import significant quantities of gold, its prices remain linked with international trends.

Annual demand for gold in the country currently stands at between 20 and 40 tonnes.

At present, about 80 percent of the demand is met by smuggled gold, according to industry people.

Related topic:
Gold Price in Bangladeshgold priceBangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gold price in Bangladesh

Gold price continues breaking records

5m ago
Gold price in Bangladesh

Gold price to hit one-month high tomorrow

3m ago

Jewellers cut gold prices again

11m ago
22-Carat Gold Price Hits Tk 104626 per Bhori

Gold hits historic high of Tk 102,876 a bhori

11m ago

Check hallmark before buying gold: jewellers’ association

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলনে নিহত ৭০৮ জনের খসড়া তালিকা প্রকাশ

তথ্য সংশোধন বা সংযোজন করার জন্য আগামী ৬ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত এ তালিকা সবার জন্য উন্মুক্ত থাকবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

১৫ বছরে আইসিটিতে খরচ ৬৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা, বিশ্বমানে ভুটানের পেছনে

৫১ মিনিট আগে