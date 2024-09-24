Gold all-time high of Tk 135,663 a bhori from tomorrow

Jewellers raised 22-carat gold prices by Tk 2,612 per bhori

Gold prices continued breaking records and it reached a new all-time high of Tk 135,663 a bhori or 11.664 grammes, which will come into effect tomorrow.

Citing an increase in pure gold prices in the local market, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) in a meeting on Tuesday decided to raise the prices of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,612 per bhori.

Gold prices have been rising steadily for over a year in Bangladesh and crossed the Tk 100,000 per bhori mark for the first time in July last year.

Although the country does not import significant quantities of gold, its prices remain linked with international trends.

Annual demand for gold in the country currently stands at between 20 and 40 tonnes.

At present, about 80 percent of the demand is met by smuggled gold, according to industry people.