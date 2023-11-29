Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:46 PM

Business

Gold hits all-time high of Tk 109,000 a bhori

The new price will be effective from November 30
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:28 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 07:46 PM
gold prices fall

The skyrocketing gold prices are all set to hit a new record as the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) has decided to sell a bhori of 11.664 grammes of the precious metal at Tk 1.09 lakh from tomorrow.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bajus took the decision in a meeting today citing a rise in pure gold prices, the association said in a statement.

The existing price of each bhori of 22-carat gold ornaments is Tk 1.08 lakh.

In July, the gold price crossed the Tk 100,000-mark for the first time in Bangladesh.

Gold price hike in Bangladeshgold pricegold price hikeGold price hits new recordHighest ever gold pricegold price all-time high
push notification