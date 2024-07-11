IPDC Finance, top performing finance company

IPDC topped the list for the third time

Star Business Report

IPDC Finance has been recognised as top performing finance company in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating 2023.

The Sustainability Rating evaluates banks and financial institutions based on several components: sustainable finance, green finance, green refinance, core banking sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and banking services coverage.

"IPDC Finance's outstanding performance in these areas has earned it a prominent position for the third time," the company said in a statement.

"We express our sincerest gratitude to the central bank for this recognition, the guidance, and the leadership for promoting sustainability within the financial sector," said Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance.

"This award shows we're on the right track with integrating sustainable practices into everything we do, not just eco-friendly activities. We're all about keeping our unbounded passion alive."

This achievement highlights IPDC Finance's strategic focus on sustainability, he said.

While we prioritise providing innovative environment-friendly green financing solutions, promoting eco-friendly practices through green refinancing, this award underscores our strategic focus on CSME growth, long-term profitability, liquidity, capital adequacy, non-performing loans, credit ratings, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, and corporate social responsibility (CSR)."

Thirteen banks and 2 other financial institutions got recognised for achieving this position along with IPDC Finance.