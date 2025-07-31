BB keeps policy rate unchanged 

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has kept its policy rate unchanged for the second half of this year as part of its ongoing battle against inflation.

Although monthly inflation fell to 8.48 percent in June, the lowest level since February 2023, annual average inflation rose to 10.03 percent at the end of June in the fiscal year 2024-25.

This marks the highest level since at least FY2013, up from 9.73 percent a year ago.

The BB has raised the policy, or repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, 11 times since May 2022.

It increased the rate to 10 percent in October last year and has maintained its hawkish stance as inflation stayed above 9 percent for more than two years until May.