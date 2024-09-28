Business
Reuters
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:30 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Intel and US to finalise $8.5 bln in chips funding by year-end, FT reports

Reuters
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:30 PM
Intel sued by shareholders
The proposed class action against Intel, Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger, and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner was filed in San Francisco federal court. Image: Reuters

Intel and the US government will likely finalise $8.5 billion in direct funding for the chipmaker before the end of the year, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The discussions were at an advanced stage, but there was no guarantee it will be finalised before 2024 end, the report said, adding that any takeover of all or part of Intel's business could risk disrupting the talks.

Intel and the US Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

US President Joe Biden awarded Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans in March to boost the company's domestic semiconductor chip output.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The preliminary agreement was for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel in Arizona, where some of the funding will be used to build two new factories and modernize an existing one.

Qualcomm has approached Intel to explore a potential acquisition of the troubled chipmaker, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Once the dominant force in chipmaking, Intel ceded its manufacturing edge to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and failed to produce a widely desired chip for the generative artificial intelligence boom capitalized on by Nvidia and AMD.

Related topic:
Intelmicrochip
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Intel sued by shareholders

Intel delays Germany, Poland chip factories for two years

1w ago
Tianhe-2

US blocks Intel chip export to China

9y ago
Intel chip

Intel to halt $25 bln factory in Israel

3m ago

Intel's 14th gen processors: Elevating your digital experience

11m ago
Intel

Intel’s latest processor series set for launch in October: Reports

1m ago
|আবহাওয়া

মঙ্গলবার থেকে বাড়তে পারে বৃষ্টি

‘৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর পর্যন্ত প্রায় সারা দেশেই হালকা থেকে মাঝারি ধরনের বৃষ্টিপাত হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা।’

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শহুরে কাশবন: এখানে হয়তো কোনো নদী শুয়ে আছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে