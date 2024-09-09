Intel Evo and vPro: what you need to know

If you have been on the hunt for a new laptop, you might be seeing Intel Evo and vPro everywhere. These aren't just flashy labels—there's serious tech under the hood, designed to make your laptop experience smoother, faster, and more secure. But what exactly do these platforms offer, and why should you care? Let's break it down.

Intel® Evo™: The gold standard for laptops

When Intel launched its 11th Gen Core mobile processors back in late 2020, they also introduced the Intel Evo platform. Think of Evo as Intel's stamp of approval that says, "Hey, this laptop means business." It's the evolution of Project Athena, Intel's earlier initiative to push laptop innovation to new heights. Evo laptops are designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle, ensuring a premium laptop experience with top-notch performance, responsiveness, and battery life.

What makes an Intel Evo laptop?

For a laptop to earn the Intel Evo badge, it has to meet some pretty high standards. From business executives to content creators or gamers, this badge means it has packed even more features to keep you on the cutting edge. Here's what you get:

Design: These laptops boast a sleek, lightweight build, featuring regular, 2-in-1 convertible and foldable designs, crafted to be ultra-portable without sacrificing style. An Evo-badged laptop must have a full HD display, backlit keyboard, precision touchpad, a 1080p front-facing camera and premium audio with high-fidelity speakers and a tuned microphone. Basically, these laptops don't just work great—they look and feel premium too.

Instant wake: No one likes waiting for their laptop to wake up. With Evo, your laptop springs to life in less than a second when you open the lid, making it feel as responsive as your smartphone.

High performance: At the core of every Evo laptop is an Intel® Core™ processor (ranging from 11th to 13th Gen, including i5, i7, and i9 models), with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. More recent models pack Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and optional Intel® Arc™ or third-party discrete GPUs. This means multitasking, gaming, video editing—whatever you throw at it—gets handled with ease.

Battery life: You are looking at a minimum of 9 hours of battery life on a full HD display. And if you're in a rush, a 30-minute charge gives you at least 4 more hours of juice thanks to fast charging over USB Type C.

Connectivity: Equipped with a minimum of Wi-Fi 6 or higher, USB Type C with Thunderbolt™ 4, Evo laptops ensure you are future-proofed with blazing-fast speeds and versatile connections.

Dynamic background noise suppression: Your Zoom calls just got a lot clearer. Evo laptops use AI to block background noise, so you can focus on what matters—even if a car is honking in the background on your way to the office.

Intel visual sensing technology: You are always going to look your best on camera, thanks to this feature, which optimises video quality in real time. Whether you're working from a dimly lit room or hopping on a call straight out of bed, you will still appear polished.

Biometric login options: Security meets convenience with fingerprint sensors, face recognition, or Bluetooth phone proximity login options.

So, when you see that Intel Evo badge, you know you're getting a laptop that's been rigorously tested and verified against over 75 premium standards to deliver a best-in-class experience, whether you're working, streaming, or gaming.

Intel vPro®: The business powerhouse

If Evo is all about giving you the best personal laptop experience, Intel vPro is built for business. It's the platform you want when security, performance, and management are the top priorities. With enterprise-grade features baked in, vPro is the backbone of many business laptops today.

Why does Intel vPro matter?

Intel vPro is rigorously tested to meet the demands of the modern workplace. It includes a suite of hardware and software technologies optimised for peak business performance, equipped with hardware-based security features and remote management capabilities to keep your business running smoothly with fewer interruptions. Here's what you get with Intel vPro.

Remote management: vPro's comprehensive PC management tools empower IT departments to discover, diagnose, repair, or retire PCs remotely. This reduces downtime and boosts efficiency, allowing businesses to maintain seamless operations.

Hardware-enhanced security: With features like Intel® Threat Detection Technology, vPro laptops can detect and mitigate sophisticated threats such as ransomware, cryptojacking, and software supply chain attacks at the hardware level before software even gets a chance to intervene.

Built for stability: Intel vPro devices are designed to be rock-solid, with hardware optimised for business environments ensuring a reliable, seamless, professional-grade experience.

Enhanced AI performance: Ready to tackle emerging AI use cases, vPro integrates AI-boosted performance and security features, keeping businesses ahead of the curve.

But here's the deal—vPro isn't really meant for casual users. If your laptop is mostly for Netflix, browsing, and some light work, vPro might be overkill. However, if you're running a business or need a device that can handle heavy-duty tasks, vPro is a no-brainer.

Evo Meets vPro: A match made in heaven

Intel's latest move combines the best of Evo and vPro into a unified platform. Now you can get the sleek design, speed, and battery life of Evo, with the advanced security and manageability of vPro. It's like having a Mustang GT that's also built like a Hammer—perfect for business users who need a laptop that can handle everything from intense workloads to video calls on the go. It's like getting the best of both worlds, all in one sleek package.

Intel Evo and vPro aren't just fancy labels—they are the real deal. They are pushing the boundaries of what laptops can do. If you're shopping for a new device, look for the Evo or vPro badge. It's your guarantee that you're getting a laptop that's been finely tuned to deliver the best possible experience.