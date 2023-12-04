Inflation falls to 9.49% in November

Business
Though inflation has started to fall from multi-decade highs in many parts of the world, the work of central banks is not yet over. Photo: star/file

Inflation in Bangladesh fell to 9.49 percent in November led by a decline in food and non-food prices, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services, grew 9.93 percent in October.

Last month, food inflation slipped to 10.76 percent from 12.56 percent in October while non-food inflation declined to 8.16 percent from 8.30 percent.

Inflationinflation in Bangladesh
