Inflation in Bangladesh rose to 9.93 percent in October on the back of both food and non-food prices, official figures showed today.

The Consumer Price Index was up 9.63 percent in September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

In October, food inflation went up by 12.56 percent from 12.37 percent a month earlier, while non-food inflation increased to 8.30 percent from 7.82 percent in September.