Inflation hits three-month high in October

Thu Nov 7, 2024 04:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:04 PM

Bangladesh's inflation rose 10.87 percent in October thanks to the soaring prices of foods, especially the staple rice and vegetables, according to data released from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

October inflation was the highest in three months after overall consumer prices grew 9.92 percent in September, and 10.49 percent in August this year.

The BBS said food inflation hit 12.66 percent in October, up from 10.40 percent in September.

Bangladesh inflation rate trends
Inflation continues to ease in Sept but still around 10%

Non-food prices grew 9.34 percent in October, down from 9.5 percent a month ago, according to the BBS data.

Bangladesh has been grappling with persistent inflation for nearly two years.

Since March 2023, overall inflation has been above 9 percent, affecting low-income and fixed-income people in the country.

Related topic:
inflation in BangladeshInflation in 2024InflationBangladesh inflationBangladesh Inflation rate
