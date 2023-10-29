Households spent Tk 11,574 on average for WASH in 2020

2020's total spending for WASH was Tk 59,753 crore

Planning Minister MA Mannan speaks at a ceremony when Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics unveiled the National WASH Account 2020 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital today. Photo: Collected

Each Bangladeshi household spent Tk 11,574 on an average behind water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in 2020, according to "National WASH Account 2020" of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in association with WaterAid Bangladesh.

Of the amount, Tk 1,502 was for water, Tk 1,985 for sanitation and Tk 8,087 for hygiene, it said.

This accounted for 4.3 percent of the annual household income, it stated.

The country's total WASH expenditure was Tk 59,753.3 crore in 2020, which is 2.18 percent of the country's gross domestic product, it added.

The report was unveiled by the BBS through a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital today where Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest.