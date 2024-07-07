Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:11 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Inflation eases in June but stays over 9.5%

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics releases data today
Star Business Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:11 PM
Inflation in Bangladesh
Star file photo

Inflation declined in June but it remained above 9 percent, showing signs of persistent erosion of purchasing capacity of people.

Last month, consumer prices grew 9.72 percent, which was slightly lower than 9.89 percent recorded in May thanks to the easing of food prices, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With June figures, average inflation rose to 9.73 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24 – much higher than the government's target of containing prices the spike within 7.5 percent for the fiscal.

Consumer prices in Bangladesh have been staying stubbornly high at over 9 percent for more than a year, despite the central bank had hiked its interest rate for lending to conventional banks to curb money supply several times over the last year.

Economists suggest further monetary tightening to curb prices. 

During the fiscal 2022-23, overall inflation was 9.02 percent.

The BBS data showed that food inflation stood at 10.42 percent in June, down from 10.76 percent in May. 

Non-food price growth slowed to 9.15 percent in June from 9.19 percent a month ago, according to the BBS.

Inflation moderated both in rural and urban areas in June compared to May, data by the BBS showed.

Related topic:
InflationBangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)Bangladesh Inflation rateinflation in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Onion seeds may get expensive for low yield

Onion seeds may get expensive for low yield

3m ago
Per capita income rises, but below estimate

Per capita income misses estimates

1y ago

Even basic items are getting out of reach

1m ago
Food insecurity

3.77cr suffered food insecurity last year

3m ago
New monetary policy will be less effective against inflation

New monetary policy will be less effective against inflation

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলনের নামে পড়াশোনার সময় নষ্ট করার যৌক্তিকতা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

গণভবনে যুব মহিলা লীগের ২২তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীর অনুষ্ঠানে বক্তব্য রাখেন তিনি

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা-আরিচা মহাসড়ক অবরোধ করেছে জাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification