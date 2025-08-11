Govt’s food-friendly programme begins Aug 17

The number of beneficiary families has been raised to 55 lakh

The government's food-friendly programme will begin this year on August 17 with expanded coverage.

The number of beneficiary families will increase by 5 lakh, reaching a total of 55 lakh households this time, said Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder.

Each family will receive 30 kilogrammes of rice per month at a subsidised rate of Tk 15 per kg.

He shared the information today during a discussion at the Manikganj District Circuit House with local officials from the district administration and the Directorate General of Food.

He said the food-friendly programme will run for six months this year, compared to five months last year.

In the first phase, the programme will operate for four months, from August to November.

After that, it will remain suspended during December and January and resume again in February and March.

Some 10 lakh tonnes of rice will be distributed under the programme this year, he added.

The food adviser emphasised that no irregularities will be tolerated in the implementation of the food-friendly programme, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in such misconduct.

He also mentioned that the current food stock, 21.79 lakh tonnes, is a historic high and is highly satisfactory.

"We need to maintain a minimum safe stock of around 13.5 lakh tonnes," he said, adding that, considering food security and potential flood risks, the government has taken advance preparations.