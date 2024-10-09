Business
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:44 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Govt removes BASIC Bank chairman

Abul Hashem has been serving the bank as chairman since 2020
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:37 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:44 PM

The interim government today removed Abul Hashem from the post of BASIC Bank chairman.

Hashem, also the vice chancellor of Anwar Khan Modern University, has been removed as per the Bank Company Act, 1991, the Financial Institutions Division under the finance ministry said in a notification.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hashem was appointed as BASIC Bank chairman for the first time on September 14 in 2020 and got reappointed to the post for the second three-year term on November 15 in 2023.

The interim government has recently also removed the managing directors and CEOs of six state-run banks, including BASIC Bank.

Related topic:
Basic Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Former Ctg chamber president, his wife ordered to clear Tk 184 crore default loans

Former Ctg chamber president, his wife ordered to clear Tk 184 crore default loans

1y ago
Basic Bank employees

Basic Bank employees stage demo

4y ago

Money Laundering: ACC presses charges against Bacchu, his wife

4m ago

Withdrawals put BASIC Bank in liquidity crisis

5m ago

BASIC Bank: Two held over embezzlement of Tk 75.66cr

5y ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

দুই বাসের প্রতিযোগিতায় চাপা পড়ল দুই বোন, একজনের মৃত্যু

প্রত্যক্ষদর্শীরা জানান, একটি বাস সজোরে অন্যটিকে ধাক্কা মেরে এগিয়ে যাওয়ার চেষ্টা করে এবং সেই সময় ওই দুই বোনকে চাপা দেয়।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

২৪ ঘণ্টায় ডেঙ্গুতে ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১০৩৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে