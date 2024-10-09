Govt removes BASIC Bank chairman

Abul Hashem has been serving the bank as chairman since 2020

The interim government today removed Abul Hashem from the post of BASIC Bank chairman.

Hashem, also the vice chancellor of Anwar Khan Modern University, has been removed as per the Bank Company Act, 1991, the Financial Institutions Division under the finance ministry said in a notification.

Hashem was appointed as BASIC Bank chairman for the first time on September 14 in 2020 and got reappointed to the post for the second three-year term on November 15 in 2023.

The interim government has recently also removed the managing directors and CEOs of six state-run banks, including BASIC Bank.