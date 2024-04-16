BASIC Bank employees want merger with another state bank

They submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Bank governor

The officials and employees of BASIC Bank have urged the banking regulator to merge the state-run financial institution with another state bank instead of the private commercial City Bank.

They said they become concerned about their future after hearing about the proposal of merging BASIC with City.

The officials made the call today through a memorandum submitted to the office of the Bangladesh Bank governor in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is now in the USA to attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

A week earlier, the BASIC Bank officials submitted a similar memorandum to the finance minister.