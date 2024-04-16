Business
Tue Apr 16, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 08:34 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BASIC Bank employees want merger with another state bank

They submitted a memorandum to Bangladesh Bank governor
Tue Apr 16, 2024 08:11 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 08:34 PM
BASIC Bank officials want the bank to be merged with another state bank

The officials and employees of BASIC Bank have urged the banking regulator to merge the state-run financial institution with another state bank instead of the private commercial City Bank.

They said they become concerned about their future after hearing about the proposal of merging BASIC with City.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The officials made the call today through a memorandum submitted to the office of the Bangladesh Bank governor in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is now in the USA to attend the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

A week earlier, the BASIC Bank officials submitted a similar memorandum to the finance minister.

Related topic:
Basic Bankcity bankbank mergerBangladesh BankMerger of banks
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

City Bank and bKash launch ‘Pay-Later’ service

2w ago
City Bank eyes takeover of BASIC Bank

City Bank eyes takeover of BASIC Bank

1w ago
Bangladesh's GDP growth

GDP growth target down to 6.5%, inflation target up to 7.5%

Defaulted loans scaling new heights with each passing year

BB roadmap to knock down bad loans

City Bank makes Tk 88.84 crore profit in January-March quarter

|বাংলাদেশ

বৈশ্বিক স্বাধীনতা সূচকে শ্রীলঙ্কা, ভারত, পাকিস্তানেরও পেছনে বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ ‘অধিকাংশক্ষেত্রে স্বাধীনতাবঞ্চিত’ এবং সমৃদ্ধির ক্ষেত্রে ‘অধিকাংশক্ষেত্রে অসমৃদ্ধ’ বলে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে প্রতিবেদনটিতে।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘আব্বু-আম্মু আমাকে দেখতে আসে না কেন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification