Gold price to hit one-month high tomorrow

Each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 118,355
Gold price in Bangladesh

The jewellers have decided to increase gold price by Tk 1,400 per bhori (11.664 grams) from tomorrow because of a rise in pure gold prices in the local market.

People will have to buy the precious metal at a one-month high price of Tk 118,355 a bhori, up from the previous Tk 116,955 a bhori for 22-carat golds, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) said today.

On May 26, the price of each bhori of gold was Tk 117,176.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bajus took the decision in a meeting, according to the Bajus press release.

Bangladesh saw gold prices rise above Tk 100,000 per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus)Gold Price in Bangladeshgold price
