Gold price hiked to Tk 114,074, a new record

Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 09:21 PM

The jewellers have hiked gold prices to a historic high of Tk 114,074 a bhori just two days after announcing a 1.5 percent or Tk 1,750 cut in its price.

On March 19, the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) cut gold prices to Tk 111,158 a bhori or 11.664 grammes from the earlier record high of Tk 112,907.

But today, the association issued a new circular saying the precious metal will be sold at the new rate from tomorrow.

The Bajus hiked the prices of gold and silver because of a rise in their prices in the local market, it said in a press release.

On July 20, the price of gold rose above Tk 1 lakh or Tk 100,776 a bhori for the first time in the country.

Then on August 17, the price fell below Tk 1 lakh or Tk 99,027.

Related topic:
Gold Price in Bangladeshgold priceBangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus)
