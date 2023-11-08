Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 10:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 10:19 PM

Go back to work to get new RMG wage: BGMEA

New minimum wage will be effective from Dec 1
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged the workers to go back to their workplaces as the factory owners are getting ready to implement the new wage structure from December 1.

The factory owners can shut their units under the Section 13(1) of the labour law if the workers do not work in the factories and go out from the factories without joining the workplaces, the BGMEA said in a statement.

In the statement, the BGMEA also asked the workers not to get involved in any such activities which may push international clothing retailers and brands to go away from Bangladesh to other destinations.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in the statement also said it is unexpected that some workers have been demonstrating and in some cases they are vandalising the factories even after the announcement of the new wage structure for them.

The wage board for garment workers has set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500, a little over half of what workers demand.

Union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage put forth by the wage board Tuesday. The current starting wage is Tk 8,000.

Union leaders Tuesday threatened to go for tough demonstrations if the minimum wage for garment workers is not raised to Tk 25,000.

Garment workers have been demonstrating for over 12 straight days for a raise in minimum wage.

