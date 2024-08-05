Garment factories shut down for indefinite period

A sign on the wall of a garments unit states that the facility is closed due to the imposition of an indefinite curfew by the government because of heightened unrest around the country on the first day of a non-cooperation movement called by students. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Out of fear of vandalism and subsequent losses amid the current spell of violence, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) yesterday instructed all the factory owners to keep their units shut until further notice.

The garment exporters' platform circulated the message among the members through WhatsApp, said Md Ashikur Rahman Tuhin, a director of the BGMEA.

This is yet another blow to the sector as the apparel factories were shut down for four days during the first round of violence two weeks ago though this is the peak season for Christmas shipments and taking work orders for the next summer and spring seasons.

During the violence in mid-July, the exporters could not communicate properly with their business partners abroad because of an internet blackout.

Exporters now fear mounting losses as export performance had already been poor over the last two years because of the severe fallout of Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, runaway inflation in the Western world, Red Sea crisis and a labour unrest at home.

Amid violence across the country, majority of garment factories were shut down yesterday on the first day of a countrywide non-cooperation movement called by the organisers of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At least 73 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and dozens injured yesterday as fierce clashes took place in different areas in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

More than 400 garment factories in Narayanganj, Narayanganj BSCIC and Fatullah areas were closed though many of the units ran for some time in the morning.

Some factories were operational in Rupganj and Araihazar areas of Narayanganj district, said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Also, almost all the factories in Ashulia, Savar, Maona, Tongi and Chattogram had started production in the morning, but after a few hours the student protests began and some factories were vandalised, leading to the closure of the units.

At least six garment factories were vandalised in Narayanganj BSCIC and its adjacent areas, Hatem said, adding that fearing further escalation of the vandalism, the other factory owners have shut down their units.

Hatem confirmed that the workers left their workplaces peacefully after the shutdown.

"We will sit in meetings soon with the owners, the government and other high-ups on how to run our factories," Hatem said, adding that they will monitor the situation at least for two days.

Factories in Konabari and Kashimpur under Gazipur district were shut down although those were opened in the morning, said Arshad Jamal Dipu, vice-president of the BGMEA.

The factories were shut down anticipating violence, he said but could not confirm how many factories were closed.

He said the factory owners are fearing a shutdown of internet again as two weeks ago they suffered a lot and lost business because of the internet blackout. Exporters could not communicate online with their foreign retailers and brands.

Moreover, this is the time for bond renewal of the export-oriented garment factories and already seven factories have complained to him that they cannot renew the bond licences because of the current crisis, Dipu also said.

The owners are also facing trouble in garment shipment and import of raw materials, he added.

Md Towhidur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Apparel Workers Federation, confirmed that all the garment factories in Kaliakoir area have been shut down by the owners fearing escalation of unrest in the sector.

The owners announced closure to save their factories and other assets, he said.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, a workers' platform, said that the BGMEA leaders held a meeting with the union leaders on Saturday and asked them to be more responsible during the crisis so that the garment factories could remain safe.

The owners are announcing closure of the factories fearing spread of violence in the sector, she said.

The garment exporters fear that if their workers join the ongoing movement across the country, it will further dent the sector, which was hamstrung for four days when factories were completely shuttered due to violence in mid-July.

The sector also suffered serious repercussions because of a five-day internet blackout, which hindered communications between garment suppliers and international retailers and brands, meaning they could not make business deals or hold meetings.

Last week, international retailers and brands expressed concern at a meeting with the leaders of the BGMEA, flagging the difficulties in communication with their headquarters and local suppliers.

The months of July, August and September comprise the peak season for both shipment of goods for next Christmas and also for booking the work orders from the international retailers and brands for the next summer and spring seasons.

The BGMEA has already said they have incurred losses of Tk 6,400 crore because of the shutdown and internet blackout, while the losses estimated by Bangladesh Textile Mills Association stand at $58.8 million.