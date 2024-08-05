Garment factories not reopening tomorrow

The BGMEA took the decision today in an emergency meeting

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today decided not to reopen factories from tomorrow as their management wants to observe the situation further for the change in the political situation.

The BGMEA took the decision at an emergency meeting held at its office in Dhaka.

In a statement, the BGMEA said considering the current situation, the trade body instructed factory owners not to reopen their units until further notice.

Earlier on Sunday, the BGMEA in a statement instructed factory owners to announce the closure of their factories for an indefinite period because of the political crisis.

They announced the factory closure as the immediate past government announced general public holidays for three days following the student movement across the country.

In the first round of the crisis, the garment factory and textile millers announced closure of their units for four days.

The exporters could not ship goods from the ports and could not continue production at the factories because of the violence.

With the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they are expecting their business to make a strong comeback with the restoration of a conducive environment.

A leader of the BGMEA asking not to be named said they are taking more time for reopening their factories as they think there might be untoward incidents in the garment sector because of the current situation.