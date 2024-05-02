Faisal Khan now managing director of Summit Corporation

He joined Summit Group in 2007

Faisal Khan has been appointed as the managing director of Summit Corporation, the largest independent power producer, LNG infrastructure and energy trading company in Bangladesh.

In 2007, Khan joined Summit Group, the leading infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh with diversified interests in power generation, energy, telecommunications, ports and real estate.

He is a board member of all companies under Summit Group and currently serves as the president of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers' Association.

On Faisal's appointment, Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder chairman of Summit Group, said: "Faisal Khan is taking over as the managing director of Summit Corporation. It makes me so immensely happy to see our children grow up to be such good human beings, honest people and amazing managers."

"Faisal has been with me professionally for 17 years and served as the additional managing director since 2017, so he knows the ropes and challenges of the position. I am sure in his good hands Summit will continue to reach many more summits."

Faisal Khan in his reaction said: "I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have the privilege of being mentored by my uncle, Aziz Khan, the founder chairman of Summit. His guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping not just my professional journey, but also my personal life."

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Board of Directors, investors, government, financial institutions and colleagues as we navigate the intricacies of Bangladesh's power and energy sectors."

"Our aim is to contribute further to the development of Bangladesh with more efficient and sustainable solutions, including transitioning towards carbon neutrality," he added.

Faisal Khan obtained his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from University College London and did his master's in business administration from London Business School.