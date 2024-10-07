Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:12 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Govt cancels deal with Summit Group for second FSRU

Summit terms termination of the deal ‘unjustified’, says will appeal for review
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:09 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:12 PM

The government today cancelled its deal with Summit Group on the second Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

The deal has been terminated upon the instruction of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In contrast, Summit Group said in a statement that it has received a termination notice of the FSRU's terminal use agreement.

"We believe this is unjustified and will appeal for review," it said, adding that the group has a proven track record of developing long-term infrastructure projects in Bangladesh in a responsible and transparent manner.

On March 30 this year, Petrobangla and Summit signed a terminal use agreement and another agreement for the implementation of its second FSRU.

On the same day, they also signed sale and purchase agreement to supply 1.5 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) per year for a 15-year period, starting from October 2026.

Related topic:
Summit Group
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Feasibility study for first offshore wind power project gets nod

11m ago

Only the guilty need indemnity laws

2y ago
Faisal Khan now managing director of Summit Corporation

Faisal Khan now managing director of Summit Corporation

5m ago

Summit Group in final talks to sign LNG deal with Petrobangla

10m ago
Summit Group Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan

Summit's Aziz 34th richest in Singapore: Forbes

6y ago
|অর্থনীতি

‘যোগ্যদের না দিয়ে নিজেদের মালিককে ঋণ দেয় ব্যাংক’

ডেইলি স্টারকে দেওয়া সাক্ষাৎকারে বলেছেন বিশ্বব্যাংকের দক্ষিণ এশিয়া অঞ্চলের ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট মার্টিন রেইজার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সাহিত্য

অকল্পনীয় বিজয় এনেছে ছাত্র-জনতা, সবাই যেন মিলেমিশে থাকে: হেলাল হাফিজ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে