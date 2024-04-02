Business
Star Business Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Exports rise 10% to $5.1 billion in March

Star Business Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:46 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:55 PM
Export earnings in February

Merchandise exports grew almost 10 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion in March because of higher shipment of apparel products, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.

Despite the 10 percent growth in March, shipment is still 0.88 percent short of the monthly target at $5.14 billion.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the July-March period, the first nine months of the current fiscal year, exports fetched $43.55 billion, registering 4.39 percent year-on-year growth.

Related topic:
ExportRMGEPB
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

electrical goods export

Electrical, electronic goods export surges

Exports dropped

Seven major sectors fell from grace as export dropped

Gopalbhog mangoes of Rajshahi en route to Sweden

‘Coordinated efforts needed to diversify export market’

RMG export in Bangladesh

Bangladesh retains second position in RMG export to EU

|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষ যেভাবে বাঁচতে চায় পারছে না, আইনের শাসন পাচ্ছি না কোথাও: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমার মাঝে মাঝে দুঃখ হয় এটা নিয়ে, সারা দুনিয়া বাংলাদেশ থেকে শিখতে চায়। আমাদের গৌরব বোধ করার কথা। তা না করে আমরা এমন কাজ করছি, যেন একটা পাপের কাজ করে ফেলেছি আমরা।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মার্চে রপ্তানি বেড়েছে ১০ শতাংশ

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X