Bangladesh's exports are expected to grow by 12.65 percent year-on-year to $50 billion in the current fiscal year.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed expressed optimism about higher export earnings.

"We are expecting growth of 12.65 percent for FY25," Ahmed said during a meeting with Export Promotion Bureau, held at the Commerce Ministry in Dhaka today.

Last year, export earnings were around $44.5 billion.