Exports rebound with 11.45% rise in January
Exports rebounded strongly in January this year by posting an 11.45 percent year-on-year jump to hit $5.72 billion thanks to higher shipment of garments and other merchandises.
The July-January exports earnings also grew by 2.52 percent year-on-year to $33.26 billion, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.
However, the January earnings figure is 0.69 percent below the monthly target of $5.76 billion, according to the EPB data.
The July-January earnings figure was also 7.28 percent lower than the periodic target of $35.87 billion.
