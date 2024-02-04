Exports rebound with 11.45% rise in January

However, the amount, $5.72b, is 0.69% lower than the monthly target

Exports rebounded strongly in January this year by posting an 11.45 percent year-on-year jump to hit $5.72 billion thanks to higher shipment of garments and other merchandises.

The July-January exports earnings also grew by 2.52 percent year-on-year to $33.26 billion, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.

However, the January earnings figure is 0.69 percent below the monthly target of $5.76 billion, according to the EPB data.

The July-January earnings figure was also 7.28 percent lower than the periodic target of $35.87 billion.