Exports rise 12% in Feb

Bangladesh shipped $5.18 billion worth of merchandise in February

Exports grew 12 percent year-on-year to $5.18 billion in February this year, as the global economy has been gradually recovering from the high inflationary pressure.

The February export is 0.98 percent lower than the month's target of $5.24 billion, according to Senior Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

In the July-February period, exports hit $38.45 billion, registering a 3.71 percent year on year growth, he said.

However, the July-February export figure was 6.48 percent lower than the target of $41.12 billion.

The export has been bringing over $5 billion each in the last three months, which has happened for the first time in the history of Bangladesh.