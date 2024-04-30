ERF-Pran Media Award on agro-processing launched

Seven journalists will be awarded in print, online and television categories

Pran, an agro-processing conglomerate in Bangladesh, and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) have partnered to launch the "ERF-Pran Media Award".

The award has been rolled out to recognise the contribution of economic journalists and highlight the country's emerging agro-processing sector, which contributes to food production, employment generation and earning of foreign currencies through exports.

Pran itself exports processed foods to 145 countries.

The announcement about the award was made at a press conference at the ERF office in the capital's Purana Paltan today.

The Award will be presented in three categories, namely print, online and television. Seven journalists will receive the accolades.

Only ERF members qualify for the recognition and they will have to submit reports between May 1 to July 31 this year. A five-member jury board will pick the winners.

The reports on various aspects of the agriculture sector, such as modern farming systems, product marketing, good agricultural practices and integrated farming, and the expansion of the sector for the benefit of agriculture and farmers will be taken into account for the Award.

Other areas include the rise of domestic agro-processing markets, financing the sector, manufacturing and supply chain, and the contribution of women in the agriculture sector.

Additionally, ERF-Pran encouraged journalists to submit reports on the areas such as the business landscape of the agro-processing sector, opportunities, challenges, new investments, job creation, social impact, supply chain, exports, and future prospects.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said, "Agro-processing is a potential sector for Bangladesh and it can contribute to the economic development of the nation."

"With proper guidance, the sector can become a major player when it comes to exports by following the success of the ready-made garment industry."

He said journalists who are covering the agro-processing sector are playing an important role in taking this segment forward. "We are happy to be part of the initiative."

Addressing the launching, Refayet Ullah Mirdha, president of the ERF, said, "Agro-processing sector is a significant topic for reporting. The coverage of the sector has positive impact on farmers, businesses, and the overall economy."

Abul Kashem, general secretary of the ERF, Touhiduzzaman, assistant general manager for public relations at Pran-RFL, and senior officials of the group, were also present at the launching ceremony.