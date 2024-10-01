EBL, German embassy team up for Climate Change Action Award

The award will promote climate change adaptation and mitigation

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and the German embassy today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the EBL Climate Change Action Award to promote the climate change adaptation and mitigation in Bangladesh.

The award will be announced annually in order to recognise the best practices by local corporations, manufacturing companies, non-government organisation, and climate activists who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in implementing climate projects and initiatives.

Papers for the joint initiative was signed by German Ambassador Achim Tröster and EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar at the German embassy in the capital.

This was the EBL's second partnership.

In May, EBL and the US Department of State also signed a partnership to collaborate on this event.

The nomination process for the EBL Climate Change Action Award 2024 will be announced soon through newspaper, electronic media and EBL website and social media platforms, according to the organisers.

The award categories cover a wide range of sectors and themes involving climate change challenges crucial to Bangladesh.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges, comprised of experts from academia, civil society, media, and international partners like the German embassy.

The German ambassador said: "Mitigating climate change and adapting to it can only work if governments, private sector and civil society work hand in hand. This effort needs leadership, innovation and mutual learning by all actors."

The EBL managing director said: "Germany and EBL share a common goal of promoting work to combat climate change challenges impacting Bangladesh. Through this award we aim to inspire and motivate more actors to join the fight against climate change in Bangladesh."