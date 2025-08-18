DITF to be renamed to Dhaka Trade Fair: EPB

Shorter-tenured event Sourcing Bangladesh will be organised for B2B connection

The government has decided to rename the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to the Dhaka Trade Fair (DTF) to better organise and promote trade events in Bangladesh.

At the same time, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is set to launch a new international business-to-business event, titled "Sourcing Bangladesh 2025," to attract foreign buyers and promote exports, according to a press release.

The EPB took the decision in a board meeting today at the bureau's conference room in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, chaired by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, EPB Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, Additional Secretary (Export) Abdur Rahim Khan, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Mahmud Hasan Khan, and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kamran Tanvir Rahman were also present.

The renaming comes in response to criticism that the DITF lacks true international character, the EPB vice chairman told The Daily Star.

"We've seen that international businesses find it impractical to attend a month-long fair. Moreover, many so-called foreign participants attend through local agents, not as official brand representatives," he said.

"This has led to quality concerns, brand misrepresentation, and a weakened global image for the fair."

To fill this gap, the EPB is launching a new, truly international "Sourcing Bangladesh 2025" fair, scheduled for November.

"Unlike the DTF, which will remain a month-long, consumer-focused local event, the Sourcing Fair will be a 3-4 day B2B event targeting global buyers, with a focus on business matchmaking, export promotion, and sourcing," Hossain added.

The move is part of the government's broader market diversification strategy and export-led growth efforts, according to a press release.

The commerce secretary emphasised the importance of global exposure and said: "Without organising sourcing fairs, we can't expand the global presence of Bangladeshi products or build the capacity of our exporters."

The EPB board also approved the 2025-26 fair calendar and a partial calendar for 2026-27, including international fairs where Bangladesh will participate.

The commerce adviser stressed the need for targeted and results-driven participation in international expos.

"We must analyse each fair to ensure our products reach the right markets and contribute to export growth — not just attend for the sake of presence."

The Dhaka Trade Fair will continue to serve local businesses and consumers, while the Sourcing Fair is expected to become an annual international B2B platform, promoting Bangladeshi goods and strengthening the country's export competitiveness.