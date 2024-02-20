Dhaka trade fair logs Tk 392 crore in export orders

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair ends today

The 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) has fetched export orders worth Tk 392 crore, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the commerce ministry.

Additionally, it was found that customers spent around Tk 400 crore at the month-long event, indicating that sales have risen by roughly 15 percent year-on-year.

Organised by the Export Promotion Bureau, the DITF came to a close at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the Purbachal area of Dhaka today.

Of the 304 stalls and pavilions set up at this year's fair, around nine were operated by foreign companies from five countries, namely India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Turkey.

Speaking as chief guest, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said the DITF will be diversified from next year to increase the country's exports.

"Seminars and symposiums will be organised next year to attract more foreign buyers," he added.

Titu also said they will ensure all necessary arrangements for foreign and local business representatives to increase their participation in the event.

"If we do everything right, the country's target of reaching $100 billion in export earnings by 2030 can be achieved faster," he added.

A total of 41 stalls were honoured with crests in different categories for their exemplary performance at this year's DITF.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, secretary of the commerce ministry, chaired the closing ceremony.

Among others, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau, also spoke.