Sat Jan 20, 2024 01:08 PM
Sat Jan 20, 2024 01:08 PM

Dhaka trade fair opens tomorrow

Photo: Md Asaduzzaman

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to begin tomorrow at the month-long event's permanent venue in Purbachal.

The inaugural ceremony of the fair will take place at 10:30 am at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre.
 
DITF is co-organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest, with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam presiding over the ceremony. 

The showcase normally begins on the first day of January, but this year it was delayed because of the January 7 election.

