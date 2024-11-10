Business
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 07:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 07:19 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Directors of 10 firms to face fine for missing dividend payment deadline: BSEC

Nine companies are given December 15 deadline and one November 30
Star Business Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 07:16 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 07:19 PM
Floor price lifted for 23 more scrips as stocks bounce back

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to fine directors of 10 companies if they do not pay due dividends within the deadline set by the regulator.

The stock market regulator took the decision in a meeting chaired by its Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, at its office in the capital today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BSEC has earlier ordered Safko Spinning Mills, Pacific Denims, Lub-rref (Bangladesh), Oryza Agro Industries, Mamun Agro Products, Krishibid Feed, Krishibid Seed, BD Paints, Associated Oxygen to pay the due dividends within December 15 of this year.

In a press statement released today, the commission said each director of Safko Spinning Mills will be fined Tk 20 lakh in case of failure to clear the dividends within the deadline.

The fine for the directors of Pacific Denims will be Tk 13 lakh each while for Lub-rref (Bangladesh) it will be Tk 2.35 crore each.

For Oryza Agro Industries the fine will be Tk 47 lakh, Mamun Agro Products Tk 13 lakh and Krishibid Feed Tk 13 lakh.

For each of the directors of Krishibid Seed, BD Paints and Associated Oxygen the amounts will be Tk 10 lakh, Tk 97 lakh and Tk 1.91 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, the BSEC said the managing director and all directors of Advent Pharma will be fined by Tk 4 lakh each if the drug maker fails to pay due dividends within November 30.

Decision has also been taken to fine Prudential Capital and NLI Securities by Tk 5 lakh each as both of them kept deficit in their consolidated customers' accounts.

If they continue to keep the deficit, there will be a daily fine of Tk 10,000, according to the press release.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)Dividend payment deadline
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Md Ashequr Rahman, managing director of Midway Securities

'Bearish market resulted from floor price'

7m ago
Movement of DSEX: Will BSEC ever learn from its missteps?

Will BSEC ever learn from its missteps?

6m ago
BSEC honours 8 stock market intermediaries

BSEC honours 8 stock market intermediaries

5m ago
enquiry committee to investigate stock market downtrend

Enquiry panel to find reasons for stock market downtrend

1w ago
IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শপথ নিলেন নতুন ৩ উপদেষ্টা

তাদের মন্ত্রণালয় বণ্টন এখনো হয়নি।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

বেক্সিমকো: সুকুক ছাড়ার আগে-পরে ভিন্ন চিত্র, ভোগান্তিতে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে