BSEC honours 8 stock market intermediaries

They were awarded with the Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023

The stock market regulator yesterday awarded eight capital market intermediaries for their contribution to the stock market.

Stock broker and dealer, merchant banker, and asset management companies have been honoured with the Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023 in an event at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

IDLC Securities won the first prize in the broker-dealer category where BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage stood second and Shanta Securities third.

In the merchant banking category, Prime Bank Investment topped the list while Islami Bank Capital became second and Southeast Bank Capital third.

ACACIA SR Investment Management won the first prize in the asset management category where ICB Asset Management Company Ltd stood second. But there was no eligible firm for the third position in the category.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) also handed over integrity award to three of its officials: Mohammad Rakibur Rahman, additional director; Somir Ghosh, personal officer, and Md Sujan Alam, office assistant.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the awards as the chief guest at the event chaired by BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Financial Institutions Division Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan were also present in the event.