DHL, The Daily Star all set to honour the best in business

The stage is all set to honour the best in the business community at the 22nd edition of the Bangladesh Business Awards today.

The flagship annual event of the DHL and The Daily Star will begin soon to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses in Bangladesh.

The leading global logistics service provider and the most circulated English newspaper in Bangladesh have been honouring the extraordinary businesses since 2000 for their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will attend the ceremony as the chief guest at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Kihak Sung, chairperson of Youngone Corporation, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the programme.

This year, the Bangladesh Business Awards will be given in five categories: Business Person of the Year, Best Financial Institution of the Year, Best Enterprise of the Year, Best Woman in Business, and a Life Time Achievement Award.