Dhaka stocks suffer major decline for one more day 

The main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange suffered another significant decline today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, lost 84 points, or 1.42 percent, to close the day at 5,814. With this, the market fell for the eighth consecutive day, prompting the DSEX to hit the 35-month low.

Turnover slipped to Tk 465 crore from Tk 486 crore a day earlier. Among the traded stocks, 41 advanced, 319 dropped and 36 remained unchanged.

Although the index plunged, junk stocks were among the gainer's list: Central Pharmaceuticals topped the list with an increase of 7 percent, ICB Islamic Bank rose 5 percent, and Jute Spinners gained 4.5 percent.

People's Leasing and Robi Axiata both shed 10 percent.