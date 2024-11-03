Denim Expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange will organise the two-day expo

The 17th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will begin in Dhaka's International Convention City Bashundhara tomorrow.

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange is organising the two-day expo to showcase the country's thriving denim industry.

The show will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and designers from around the world to show the latest trends and innovations in denim production.

Exhibitions, seminars and workshops that cover various aspects of the denim industry, such as sustainability, technology, and design will also be organised at the expo, the organiser said in a statement.