Business
Star Business Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 02:06 PM

Most Viewed

Business

DCs asked to ensure potato sales at govt-fixed rate at cold storage

Star Business Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:52 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 02:06 PM
No decision taken yet for potato imports: Tipu Munshi

The commerce ministry today directed the district administrations to ensure sales of potatoes at the government's fixed rate at the cold storages, according to a statement.

It has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to make ensure that the popular vegetable will be sold at Tk 26-Tk 27 per kilogram from tomorrow.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The directive comes a day after the commerce ministry, for the first time, decided to allow the import of potatoes in the face of spiralling prices in the domestic market.

Today, the root vegetable was sold at as much as Tk 65 per kilogram in the markets in Dhaka, the highest in history, although the government agencies estimated 1.04 crore tonnes of production, higher than a year ago.

In its letter to the DCs, the commerce ministry mentioned that traders were selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government.

On September 14, the government fixed the rate of potato at Tk 26-Tk 27 per kg at cold storage and Tk 35-Tk 36 per kg at the retail level. But potatoes are not being sold at the government-set rates.

The commerce ministry said it took the decision in order to stabilise the potato market in the interest of the public under The Control of Essential Commodities Act-1956.

Related topic:
potato price
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Potato price should be Tk 35-36 per kg: cold storage owners

Unsold potatoes from last year: Farmers, traders counting losses

Govt move to check prices falls flat

3 essential commodities: Price caps prove a total failure

2w ago
Why set price caps if no shopkeeper complies?

Why set price caps if no shopkeeper complies?

cec_habib1.jpg
|নির্বাচন

পরিস্থিতি অনুকূলে থাকুক আর না থাকুক, নির্ধারিত সময়েই নির্বাচন: সিইসি

‘পরিবেশ প্রতিকূল হলে নির্বাচন করা হবে না, এই ধরনের কোনো ভুল বোঝাবোঝি যেন জনগণের মধ্যে না থাকে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় প্রেসক্লাবের পাশে বাসে আগুন

১৬ মিনিট আগে