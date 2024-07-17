Crab farming can boost exports: experts

Bangladesh's export earnings will get a boost if crab farming is expanded in the country, as global demand for crabs is on the rise, experts said today.

They spoke at a workshop titled "Possibilities of the crab industry in Bangladesh: existing problems and possible actions" held at the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

Bangladesh can significantly enhance its export income, contributing to the overall economic growth and resilience of its coastal communities by harnessing the potential of crab farming, the experts also said.

During the open discussion session, representatives from various government and non-governmental organisations, including PKSF's partner organisations, shared their experiences and insights on crab farming.

They emphasised the need for increased research and collaboration between government and non-government entities to further develop this promising sector.

The event was organised under the Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL) project and funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Speakers at the workshop also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by PKSF to advance crab farming, including the establishment of crab hatcheries, crablet production at the entrepreneurial level, the creation of crab nurseries and the expansion of crab farming technologies.

These specialised activities under the RHL project aim to support the government's efforts to boost crab exports amidst growing international demand, according to a press release.

Nomita Halder, managing director of PKSF, presided over the workshop with Benoy Kumar Barman, interim country representative of WorldFish Bangladesh; Md Fazlul Kader, additional managing director of PKSF; Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, deputy managing director of PKSF, and other officials in attendance.